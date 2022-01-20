Throwback Thursday: Portrait of a boy

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 20, 1921:

Nationally

‘Harding Quits Newspaper Job’

“MARION, Ohio (AP) — President-elect Warren Harding packed his trunk today for a long absence from his hometown. His active proprietorship of the Marion Star, whose guiding influence he has been for 30 years, was relinquished last night when he stepped down voluntarily as president of the Harding Publishing Co.”

Locally

• “Thieves broke into the Sharkey tailor shop sometime last night, entering through a window in the rear. They were evidently looking for money, ransacking the entire shop; two pair of trousers, a vest and some other articles were missing. It was first noticed that the shop had been entered by robbers early this morning by ‘Team’ Robinson, porter at the Oak Barber Shop” who reported it to police. The Vogue, local women’s wear store, was also broken into, possibly the same robbers. Nothing was missing, however.”

• Lon Edwards and Walter Gray have formed a partnership to work as tinners and have bought the tin shop that the Murphy-Benham hardware store has conducted for several years. “Equipment is complete and service always right. Bring in your repair work. We are in the repair shop every Saturday afternoon. Let us mind your radiator.”

• “This is a red letter week in basketball history in Wilmington” as “three extra good teams” are set to play: Wilmington College is set to host Cedarville. “Coach Black’s boys” from Wilmington High School will host Chillicothe, with the preliminary game to be played “between the Wilmington girls and the Waynesville High School maidens.”

• “The Wilmington Meteors took a game by an overwhelming score from the Xenia Bradys at the high school gym last night, winning the match by a score of 54 to 18” in a battle of independent teams. Starters for Wilmington were Griffin, Boring, Fisher, Daily and Williams.

• John Gleason of Sabina was honored at the annual State Corn and Grain Show at the OSU armory for raising over 100 bushels of corn per acre on 10 acres, producing the yield as a member of the 10-acre corn contest conducted by the Farm Bureau and the State University.

• Clarksville Grange installed officers W.F. Hildebrecht, Miss Hazel Kiphart, F.S. Everett, Waldo Mull, Mrs. Ida Whitaker, S.B. Whitaker, Earl Bailey, Herbert Ross, Miss Myra Bevan, Miss Nida Bevan and Miss Nellie Conover.

