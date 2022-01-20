Ohio jobless numbers for week a mixed bag

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 15,398 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,071 fewer than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 60,217 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 3,060 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from January 9-15 was 75,615.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in November was 4.8%. The national unemployment rate in November was 4.2%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in November was 61.3%. The national labor force participation rate in November was 61.8%.

Find a job

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state.

Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.

To find contact information for your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.

The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_jobless-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS