Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Jan. 11. Follow-up. Three previous violations have been fixed. Thank you!

Critical: Pizza pans stored behind sink faucet. All food contact surfaces must be stored in manner to be maintained clean.

Non-critical: Iced coffee machine does not have thermometer inside of unit. Employee making food is not wearing hair restraint. Microwave in retail area is not commercial grade. True 2-door freezer in kitchen is dirty inside and outside. True 1-door freezer is dirty inside and outside. Inside of microwave in retail area is dirty. Cabinets in retail areas are dirty. Shelves in walk-in cooler are rusted. There was trash on ground around dumpster. Back storage/kitchen had dirty walls, floors and ceilings. Cove molding coming off under 3-compartment sink. Floor tiles in kitchen/storage are dirty/broken. Floors were dirty and broken in retail area and behind register. Paint missing on wall by hot dog roller. Floors in walk-in cooler were dirty. There were mop heads stored on floor beside mop sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 11.

• Tom’s Express, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester, Jan. 6.

Critical: Mice droppings found in cabinets below beverage equipment. Pest evidence must be cleaned. Food service operation must be monitored for pest activity. Contact pest control operator for service.

Non-critical: Handwashing signs missing in restrooms. Thermometer missing in Monster cooler storing cheesecake packages. Flavor containers in cappuccino machine missing name labels. Sanitizer test strips unavailable (Quat strips). Cabinet door broken below hand sink. Unused equipment (soft-serve/frozen drink) located outside building and blocking exit door in back stock room.

• Wal-Mart, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington, Jan. 11.

Critical: Open deli meat and cheeses were found expired. Documentation verifying bulk water machine is sampled semi-annually for coliform bacteria is not available. Person In Charge submitted request from bulk water machine.

Non-critical: Devices to measure dish contact sanitizing temperature in warewash machine unavailable (irreversible thermometers or stickers). Wash temperature gauge on warewash machine was not functional during cycle. Green tape on deli department cart was not an easy-to-clean surface. Grease observed on floor under fryers in deli department.

• Sabina Subway Restaurant, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 11. Follow-up. Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Critical: None of the bottles of sauce on the make line are dated.

Non-critical: There is no one at this facility that is a manager in food safety. No employees are wearing hair restraints. Walk-in freezer has build-up of ice on shelves, boxes, floor and above boxes. Cracked floor tiles in kitchen. Floor throughout kitchen is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 11.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Jan. 10.

Critical: Hot sandwiches in warmer unit were 109°F and 115°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to reduce bacterial growth).

Non-critical: No verification available for anyone that has food manager certification. Inside of microwave was dirty. Cracked floor tiles, Walls/cabinets in kitchen have dust build-up. Ceiling tiles discolored in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 10.

• Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmans Club, 301 Batson Road, Wilmington, Jan. 10. Everything looks good. Thank you!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg