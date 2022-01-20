New Life Clinic welcomes new director

WILMINGTON —It’s a new year with a new director at New Life Clinic in downtown Wilmington. Courtney Hoak started as the new Executive Director for the clinic on January 3.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, President Eric Green said, “As we move into a new year and new leadership, we are confident that God has brought the right person at the right time to the New Life Clinic. We are excited to welcome Courtney to the Executive Director position. We are so blessed to have her enthusiasm and experience, continuing the tremendous work here.”

Hoak graduated from East Clinton High School in 2001 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations in 2005.

Hoak began her career as a Resource Development Coordinator for a networking firm in Cincinnati, developing their vendor relations program and database management. She also spent 10 years as a store manager for her family business, Streber’s Market in New Vienna.

Hoak began working with New Life Clinic in 2015 by teaching classes to first-time moms. She went on to become a Client Advocate in 2017 by doing peer/options counseling for clients. A portion of that time was also spent as a Marketing Contractor to help establish the clinics STI Testing services.

“I want to thank our clinic board, staff and volunteers who have welcomed me so warmly,” said Hoak. “They have kept the doors open during this transition period and for this I am so thankful.”

