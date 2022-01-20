Black History Month essay contest for local students grades 6-12

The Clinton County History Center in partnership with community committee members are excited to announce their upcoming Black History Month essay contest for the month of February 2022.

The contest is open to all middle and high school aged students (grades 6012) in Clinton County. Students are encouraged to submit a typed essay between 250-500 words describing an African American in your life, community, or throughout history, who is making or has made a positive impact and how they have inspired you personally.

The goal is to celebrate the contributions of African Americans in history and those who are making a difference in the local community today.

Typed essays must be the author’s original, unpublished work. By submitting their work to this contest, students agree to allow their essay to be distributed publicly and agree to be photographed with fellow winners.

All entries are due by February 18 to the student’s school guidance office. Up to eight winners (one middle school and one high school student per school district) will be identified by February 25.

Winner’s essays will be shared in the Wilmington News Journal and will receive a $50 free checking account sponsored by Wilmington Savings Bank.

For more information, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684. Students are encouraged to reach out to their school’s guidance office too.

