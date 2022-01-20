Man indicted, charged with inappropriate texts to minor

WILMINGTON — A local man, accused of sending inappropriate texts to a minor, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Robert A. Simpson, 36, of Wilmington, was indicted in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on two counts of alleged pandering obscenities to a minor, alleged importuning, and two counts of alleged disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to the court affidavit, Det. Codey Juillerat of the Wilmington Police Department was contacted by Det. Scott Tompkins of the Derry, New Hampshire Police Department in November about an incident involving a 15-year-old minor. The minor had reportedly been exchanging text messages with Simpson.

The alleged messages were sexually explicit where “Simpson solicited sexual conduct with (the minor) via a telecommunication device”, according to the affidavit.

Juillerat received a CD from Tompkins which contained information from the messages. Between Nov. 7 and 9, 2021, the conversations allegedly shared between Simpson and the minor contained “numerous sexually explicit conversations” including nude images of each other, according to the affidavit, and they included Simpson reportedly saying he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the minor and with the minor’s mother simultaneously.

Juillerat made contact with Simpson, who he said he met the minor on a Facebook page called “Teens Dating”, according to the affidavit. When asked if he knew how young the minor was, Simpson replied he knew “she was in school” and “he clearly knew she was underage”, according to the affidavit.

The document indicates the suspect knew the conversations were wrong and did it “for the thrill.” He also acknowledged he sent the texts and pictures to the minor, the document states.

