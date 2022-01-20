Schoolhouse/Brown Event Center opens

The Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse/Brown Road Event Center celebrated a soft grand opening with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in December. The historic property at 1399 Brown Road, Wilmington, is owned by James and Joan Burge who have renovated the schoolhouse over a six-year period into a unique and intimate local event center. The Burge family stated, “We’re thankful for the support of our community and all our neighbors who have stopped by over the years in curiosity or to help out in so many ways.” The Schoolhouse is available for booking events such as weddings/receptions, family reunions, bridal or baby showers, club meetings, picnics, and more. Overnight stays are also available. For more information, call (937) 218-7776 or visit www.sub-district-no6.com/ .

Submitted article

The Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse/Brown Road Event Center celebrated a soft grand opening with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in December. The historic property at 1399 Brown Road, Wilmington, is owned by James and Joan Burge who have renovated the schoolhouse over a six-year period into a unique and intimate local event center. The Burge family stated, “We’re thankful for the support of our community and all our neighbors who have stopped by over the years in curiosity or to help out in so many ways.” The Schoolhouse is available for booking events such as weddings/receptions, family reunions, bridal or baby showers, club meetings, picnics, and more. Overnight stays are also available. For more information, call (937) 218-7776 or visit www.sub-district-no6.com/ . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_ribbon-cutting.jpg The Sub District No. 6 Schoolhouse/Brown Road Event Center celebrated a soft grand opening with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in December. The historic property at 1399 Brown Road, Wilmington, is owned by James and Joan Burge who have renovated the schoolhouse over a six-year period into a unique and intimate local event center. The Burge family stated, “We’re thankful for the support of our community and all our neighbors who have stopped by over the years in curiosity or to help out in so many ways.” The Schoolhouse is available for booking events such as weddings/receptions, family reunions, bridal or baby showers, club meetings, picnics, and more. Overnight stays are also available. For more information, call (937) 218-7776 or visit www.sub-district-no6.com/ . Submitted photo