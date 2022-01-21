It’s their House: Clinton-Massie football team gets shout-out from Rep. Carey on floor of US House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio 15th District) publicly recognized the state title-winning Clinton-Massie football team with a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Falcons erased a large deficit to defeat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 last month in Canton to capture the Ohio Division IV crown, the school’s third state championship.

Below is a transcript of his speech:

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. As a Clinton County native, I rise today in honor of the 2021 Division IV Ohio High School Football State Champions — the Clinton-Massie Falcons.

“On December 3, 2021, the Clinton-Massie Falcons defeated the Youngstown Ursuline Irish in a thrilling comeback victory that one would expect to see in a movie.

“Trailing 28-7 late in the third quarter, the Falcons kept their poise and refused to be denied. They shut down the Irish offense while scoring on three straight possessions. The Falcons’ final touchdown came on a fourth and goal from the one-yard line with under one minute to play.

“With the score 28-27, the team didn’t think twice when given the choice. They went for two points and the win to bring home the school’s third state championship in 10 years.

“To coach Dan [McSurley] and every player on the Falcon roster, congratulations. As a former captain of the East Clinton Astro football team, I understand the obstacles that you have overcome to earn this title. You have made our county proud and proven that hard work and determination truly pays off.”

The video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3IogyLJ .

U.S. Rep. Mike Carey honors the Falcons on the floor of the U.S. House of Represenatives. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Carey-speaks-2.jpg U.S. Rep. Mike Carey honors the Falcons on the floor of the U.S. House of Represenatives. Office of Rep. Mike Carey/C-SPAN