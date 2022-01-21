Local Brief: Richland Twp. trustees reorganize

Richland Twp. trustees reorganize

Richland Township Trustees held their re-organizational meeting Jan. 13. Robert Hazelbaker was elected president, Richard Grove as vice president and Kenneth Fliehman as third trustee. Debbie Laufer is the fiscal officer.

Regular meetings of the Richland Township Trustees will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 2:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, located at 330 North College Street in Sabina. The meetings are open to the public.

Also, the 2021 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for viewing at the Township Hall.