CC Auditor’s Office closed today & tomorrow due to COVID

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl announced Monday that his office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, January 24-25 due to illness.

“We have been advised that there have been positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Auditor’s office. Therefore, I am taking this action out of an abundance of caution to protect both the public and my staff,” stated Habermehl.

The office will tentatively reopen to the public on Wednesday, January 26.

During this time, staff will be working remotely to maintain necessary business operations.

“Please be aware that our staff is doing everything we can to ensure that processes continue to occur with the least possible amount of disruption. However, there will be very limited staff in the office to check voice messages and mail, which will result in longer response times than normal,” said Habermehl.

He strongly encourages citizens to take advantage of electronic transaction capabilities such as purchasing dog licenses online at http://www.doglicenses.us/oh/clinton ; purchasing vendors licenses through the Ohio Business Gateway; and electronic filing for deed transfers.

