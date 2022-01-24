Oh baby, how ‘bout those Bengals?!

Whether long-suffering Bengals fans or just onto the bandwagon, folks of all ages in and around Clinton County are donning their team gear as the Bengals have shocked the word and are headed to Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the final step before the Super Bowl. We asked you to share your best photos on Facebook, and as always our readers came through! Today we’re sharing just a few of the cute-kid pics — and see our Facebook page for many more — and later in the week we’ll share photos of the “big kids” (adults).

— — —

Photos shared via Facebook @wnewsj.com