East Clinton/Great Oaks students successful in FFA competition

East Clinton students in the Great Oaks Agriculture Science program showed their knowledge and skill in recent FFA competition.

The Rural Soil Team of Jenna Stanley, Katie Carey, Teddy Murphy and Anna Lopez finished in ninth place in the state.

Hayden Beiting, Timmi Mahanes, Zach Vest, Aiden Walker finished 31st in the state in the Urban Soil Team event.

Timmi Mahanes was tenth in the state in the Job Interview event.

The Parliamentary Procedure Novice Team of Sydney Beiting, Hadlie Clark, Jacob George, Mitchell Ellis, Owen Roberts, Preston Dixon, Barret Beam and Thomas Tilton took fifth place in the state.

The Parliamentary Procedure Advanced Team of Stanley, Katie Carey, Lydia Kessler, Carah Anteck, and Madison Frazer finished in second place statewide in their heat.

The students are enrolled in the Agriculture Science program offered at East Clinton High School in partnership with Great Oaks Career Campuses. Matt Griffith is the instructor.

