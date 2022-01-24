The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21:

• Joshua Davis, 35, of Sabina, O.V.I., drug instrument possession, sentenced to 270 days in jail (266 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 18, 2022 to Jan. 18, 2023, fined $1,325, assessed $270 court costs. Davis must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective February 2. Davis must pay $138 in reimbursement to “law enforcement.” A second drug instrument possession charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Rachelle Knue, 43, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Knue must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test was dismissed.

• Sonya Barnett, 44, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. Barnett must take part in supervised probation.

• Wayne Clark Jr., 41, of Blanchester, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Clark must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Cody Taylor, 24, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstruction charge.

• Evan Schenkel, 20, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) charge. The Sheriff’s office is to return any firearm/accessories/ammo to Schenkel. A second CCW charge and a fictitious registration charge were dismissed.

• Russell Bowermaster, 54, of Centerville, improper handling of a firearm, assessed $135 court costs. The state patrol was ordered to return the firearm along with any accessories or ammo upon request. Bowermaster must make an appointment with the officer in charge of evidence to receive items.

• Kyle Shelton, 35, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a child endangerment charge.

• Christian Lauwers, 21, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Lauwers was released and must have no contact with the victim or the incident location. Lauwers must complete diversion, must not use alcohol or drugs of abuse, and complete batterer intervention. Sentencing has been stayed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

