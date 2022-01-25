Posted on by

WHS sophomore see opportunities first-hand at Laurel Oaks


Submitted article

In the composite photo at Great Oaks: at left, sophomores Madilyn Brausch and Joy Wu drawing their interpretation of a spaceship in Digital Arts and Design; and, at right, Ethan Bates, Isaiah Hicks and Mikey Brown learning how to wrap and tape in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine.

Chris Stewart using the paint sprayer in Auto Refinishing and Collision Repair.


Alantis Wiles sculpting a tooth in Dental Assisting.


WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School sophomore students recently had the opportunity to visit Laurel Oaks Career Campus in person to explore career opportunities.

This not only gives students the chance to determine if they want to attend Laurel Oaks during high school, it allows them to connect with what are potential interests for future careers.

This is one of multiple opportunities the staff at Wilmington High School help in providing real and relevant activities for students to explore postgraduate options.

A Wilmington school counselor commented that, “The WHS sophomores had a great time exploring the amazing programs offered at Laurel Oaks today. Each student was able to participate in fun and engaging activities that highlight all of the wonderful opportunities for next school year.”

