Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• MC’s Bar and Grill/La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, Jan. 14.

Critical: Cheese sauce 108°F, chili (warmer) 123°F (must be maintained 135°F or above). Person In Charge reheated and adjusted warmer. Corrected. Sliced deli meats missing date marks. Potato soup found expired. PIC discarded and corrected date label. Corrected. Shell chicken eggs found stored above ready-to-eat lunch meats in walk-in cooler. PIC relocated and corrected.

Non-critical: Handwashing signs missing in restrooms. Corrected. Quaternary ammonium test strips unavailable. Dust accumulated on ceiling near HVAC vent in kitchen. Shelf in walk-in cooler is rusty. Light bulbs nonworking in fixtures above dishwash and entrance kitchen.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 14.

Critical: Ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty. In the hot holding unit, chicken breasts were 125°F, hamburgers 110°F and supreme pizza was 109°F. (Must all be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth.) Chicken was removed and reheated in microwave oven. Thank you. Items in grab-and-go cooler were labeled but had no expiration date. Bakery items for self-service were individually packaged but contained no label with ingredients or expiration date.

Non-critical: Walk-in freezer door has ice build-up along the door seal, which will not let it close properly. Floor and wall behind the grill is dirty. Floors are dirty/stained throughout the facility. There are cracked and broken floor tiles throughout the facility.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 11.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Jan. 18.

Critical: Container with sanitizer missing label. Person In Charge labeled and corrected.

Non-critical: Handle of door on Masterbuilt cooler is damaged. Floor tile damaged near cooking equipment.

• Laney Cakes Bakery, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 14.

Critical: Raw shell chicken eggs stored on top shelf in Turbo Air two-door cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Person In Charge relocated and corrected.

Non-critical: Cookie cutters are air drying on cloth. Surfaces must be capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Food employee not wearing hair restraint.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 14. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 North, Wilmington, Jan. 18. New general manager. Provided example of employee illness reporting agreement and clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents. Please obtain ODH manager certificate. New manager at Subway area. Answered questions and discussed previous concerns. Food handlers must restrain hair with hair nets, hats, visors, etc.

