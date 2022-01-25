CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Greenfield man for alleged drug paraphernalia and aggravated drug possession at 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 18. According to the report, a U-Haul located in the driveway of a State Route 730 residence in Clarksville/Vernon Township led to the discovery of drugs/drug paraphernalia. A 43-year-old Wilmington male was also listed as a suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 9:38 a.m. on Jan. 13. According to the report, deputies located a suspicious person around Cuba Road and the railroad tracks in Wilmington/Union Township. The subject was found to have an active warrant. A meth pipe was found in the subject’s pocket, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a male subject for alleged trespassing at 12:47 p.m. on Jan. 20. According to the report, deputies were called to a domestic dispute at the 2200 block of Rapid Ford Road in New Vienna/Clark Township. The suspect was indicated to be an offspring of the 52-year-old female victim.

• At 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 23, deputies responded to a Midland residence on South Broadway on the report of a knife pulled during an argument. The report lists a 31-year-old female as the victim and the suspect as her sibling. No injuries were reported. Deputies seized a fixed blade knife with a sheath as evidence.

• At 3:18 a.m. on Jan. 22, deputies responded to a South Broadway Street residence in Midland/Jefferson Township on the report of an assault. According to the report, a 34-year-old female received apparent minor injuries from her spouse. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 15, a 46-year-old Martinsville female reported property damage occurring at their School Street residence. The report notes an interior wooden door, a dining room table chair, and a stainless steel two-door refrigerator were damaged. The suspect was noted as the victim’s child.

• At 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 23, deputies responded to a business at South Broadway Street in Blanchester on a reported stolen vehicle. The victim — a 42-year-old Martinsville male — was inside at the time it was stolen by two unknown subjects. The vehicle was a white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

• At 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 16, a 27-year-old Martinsville male reported someone broke into his garage on East Main Street in Martinsville/Clark Township. According to the report, $440 worth of items were stolen including a five-gallon and six-gallon gas can, and a claw hammer. A 25-year-old male acquaintance from Martinsville is listed as a suspect.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

