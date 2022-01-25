Local Briefs: Garden club pauses for now; Wayne Twp. reorganizes; locals earn Ohio Northern, Muskingum honors

Garden club pauses due to virus

The Wilmington Garden Club is suspending all activities due to the continuing persistence of viral infections in Clinton County.

The executive officers will assess the situation in April to decide how to proceed. If Garden Club members have any questions regarding this decision, please contact Ann Kuehn.

Wayne Twp. reorganizes

The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held their reorganizational meeting on January 10. Bryan Floyd will serve as President and Kevin Bean will serve as Vice President, with trustee is Steve Kenney.

The township meetings will be held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 8 p.m. at the Township House, 12 Cox Road, Sabina, OH 45169. The public is welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection.

3 earn ONU dean’s list

Clinton County students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio are, from Wilmington, Seth Gundlach, Megan Halloran and Samantha McCord.

Earns honor at Muskingum

Kennedy Harcourt of Wilmington has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.