SR 73 and 729 closed after crash, power lines down

CLINTON CO. — A portion of local roads were closed and remain closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle chase followed by a crash and officers taking a suspect in custody, according to police scanner traffic.

A dispatcher told the News Journal at 3:10 p.m. that, due to live electrical lines down, SR 73 South is closed as is SR 729 South near Snow Hill Country Club after a suspect car crashed headed toward Wilmington from the New Vienna area.

The Wilmington Police Department K9 unit was also being called in as the suspect may have thrown some substance out, police stated.

