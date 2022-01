WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Auditor’s office will resume normal business hours on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Auditor Terry Habermehl announced Tuesday afternoon.

The office is open every weekday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. except on Wednesday when it closes at 3 p.m.

Habermehl wishes to thank the people of Clinton County for their patience and understanding.

