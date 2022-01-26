Chase ends with suspect’s arrest, multiple charges

NEW VIENNA — A Columbus man was apprehended and faces multiple charges after he attempted to flee from New Vienna police and soon after crashed into a utility pole.

At 2:52 p.m. Tuesday an officer of the New Vienna Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at South Street and South Main while already on another stop at this location.

The gray Nissan Armada SUV failed to stop and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed through the SR 73/SR 28 traffic signal and traveled north through town in excess of 95 mph, according to a news release from New Vienna Police Department Interim Chief Darnell D. Pate Jr.

Speeds reached approximately 120 mph before the fleeing vehicle struck two telephone poles and came to rest at Snow Hill Golf Course at SR 73 and Thornburg Road, stated Pate.

The male suspect then ran on foot from the crash site through the golf course and was placed in custody at the front doors to the clubhouse after a short foot pursuit.

Officers later found the vehicle to be stolen out of Columbus.

SR 73 at SR 729 was completely shut down for a time due to the downed electric lines.

Suspect Antonyo Lavender, 25, of Columbus was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail with no further incident, stated Pate.

According to Clinton County Municipal Court documents, Lavender faces charges of alleged failure to comply, driving under suspension, reckless operation, going 125 in a 50 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, and crossing a yellow lane violation.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond cash or surety.

Lavender pled not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 1.

New Vienna PD Interim Chief Pate said, “A big thank you goes out to the cooperative support and assistance by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department and Clark and Highland Joint Fire District Fire/EMS, AES Ohio, and Collins Towing.”

The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_4066-2.jpg The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. New Vienna PD The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_4072-2.jpg The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. New Vienna PD Lavender https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Lavender-2.jpg Lavender New Vienna PD https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_New-Vienna-PD-badge-2.jpg New Vienna PD The road had to be closed due to downed power lines. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_DSC_0091-2.jpg The road had to be closed due to downed power lines. John Hamilton | News Journal An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and K9 search for anything the suspect may have thrown out while running. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_DSC_0124-2.jpg An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and K9 search for anything the suspect may have thrown out while running. John Hamilton | News Journal The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_4065-2.jpg The suspect’s vehicle crashed at Snow Hill and downed a utility pole, causing SR 73 to be shut down. New Vienna PD

SUV crashed after allegedly at 125 mph