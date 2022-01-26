Falcons honored at Ohio Statehouse

The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champion Clinton-Massie Falcons were recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. Shown are team members and coaches along with Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District).
The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champion Clinton-Massie Falcons were recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. Shown are team members and coaches along with Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District).