Falcons honored at Ohio Statehouse

The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champion Clinton-Massie Falcons were recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. Shown are team members and coaches along with Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District).

The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champion Clinton-Massie Falcons were recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. Shown are team members and coaches along with Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_CM-at-statehouse.jpg The 2021 Ohio Division IV football champion Clinton-Massie Falcons were recognized at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday. Shown are team members and coaches along with Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District). Submitted photo