Local Briefs: SRWW organizes for 2022

SRWW Fire District organizes

The organizational meeting of SRWW Joint Fire District #2 Board of Trustees was held at the firehouse Tuesday, January 18. Kevin Bean, Wayne Township representative, was elected president and Rick Grove, Richland Township representative, will serve as Vice President.

The other members are Sabina Village representative Peggy Sloan and Wilson Township representative Paul Whittington.

The meetings are open to the public and held on the third Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the firehouse at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina.

Bonnie Starcher is the Fiscal Officer and Charles (Chuck) Gaskins is the Fire Chief.