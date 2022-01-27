Throwback Thursday: Clock winding down

Editor’s Note: Thank you to Ida Lee Brewer Cann, who let us know that, regarding last week’s photo of the young boy: “Kenneth Frye Nagley, the youngest child of Clarke and Ottie Frye Nagley, was born in 1924 in Wilmington. He joined three other siblings — John Eastman Nagley, Jean Nagley [Pickering], and Philip Leigh Nagley. The picture may have been taken by Clarke Nagley, who had a photo studio for many years on South South Street in Wilmington. Kenneth graduated from Wilmington High School (1942), Wilmington College (1948) and Ohio State University (1951). He was an educator and died in Royal Oak, Michigan in 2006. He is buried near his parents in Byron Cemetery, Greene County, Ohio.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 27, 1951:

Nationally

‘Wages, Prices Frozen as of Jan. 25’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The government last night ordered an immediate freeze of prices and wages. Price Stabilizer Michael V. DiSalle said that rationing is not planned in the near future and maybe not at all. The long-expected price and wage freeze is designed as a temporary dam against inflation, to be maintained until permanent ceiling formulas can be drawn up.”

‘Brown, Mather Get OSU Interviews’

Interviews were bring conducted for Ohio State head football coach including former Buckeyes’ coach and current Cleveland Browns Coach Paul Brown; Massillon High Coach Chuck Mather; Drake Coach Warren Gaer; and Cincinnati coach Sid Gillman. Not mentioned in the article was the man who would get the job — Miami University coach Woody Hayes.

• TOKYO (AP) — A steel-tipped column of two fight-hunting U.S. corps thrust today within 13 miles of Seoul. A U.S. Eighth Army spokesman called the advance along a 40-mile front across ankle-deep snow a limited offensive.”

• “WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Armed Services Committee reportedly is considering extending the draft to some World War II veterans and newlyweds in the 19-to-26 range.”

Locally

‘Blanchester Wins County Cage Crown’

Blanchester High School led by Jerry Nysewander’s 21 points wrapped up its second straight Clinton County High School Basketball League title, defeating Adams 55-40 for a 9-0 league record. Second-place is currently held by Sabina at 7-1 while Wayne is 6-1. Blanchester’s team consists of coach Luther Taylor, Asa Penquite, Gilbert Whitacre, Jerry Nysewander, Robert Jacoby, Dan Starkey, Lester Deeter, Bobby Oliver, Robert Weibley, Richard Rannells and William Roby.

• Wilmington High School’s cagers fell to Circleville 56-36 to fall to 2-10 on the season.

• Four men had taken out petitions councilman-at-large — Dr. W. R. Pyle, Joseph K. Abell, Irvin Swindler and Paul Camp. Herbert Lacy pulled a petition for Third Ward councilman, and Charles Kohler filed his for president of council. Emmett Bailey, in his eighth year as Third Ward councilman, announced he will not run again. Other council candidates obtaining petitions are: Fred Cherryholmes, First Ward; G. Richard Carter, Fourth Ward; and William Michael, Second Ward; along with Malcolm Arthur for mayor; and Harold Gehringer for auditor.

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre in Wilmington were Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in “At War With the Army.” At the Murphy Theatre was Lucille Ball in “The Fuller Brush Girl.”

The information attached to this photos states, “Demolishing the town clock, ca. 1945-1950. No other information available.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Town-clock.jpg The information attached to this photos states, “Demolishing the town clock, ca. 1945-1950. No other information available.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center