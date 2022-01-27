Young writers ‘teach’ kindergarten

WILMINGTON — The kindergarten students in Mrs. McFadden’s class at Holmes Elementary achieved a milestone as they wrote and shared their first small moment stories in class.

Mrs. McFadden shared how proud she is of her students and how hard they worked to create their own stories.

She read the book, “A Squiggly Story” by Andrew Larsen and Mike Lowery, about a young boy learning to write. He can’t write words yet, but he knows letters, shapes and how to draw squiggly lines, so he writes a story using what he knows.

The students worked on creating their very own “squiggly story.” All students got a chance to become the teacher by sitting in the special chair and sharing their writing.

“The students absolutely loved having the opportunity to share their writing to an audience of very attentive classmates,” said Mrs. McFadden.

Delilah Prell reads her story to the class. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9752.jpg Delilah Prell reads her story to the class. Emery Williams. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9751.jpg Emery Williams. Jeronimo Soto. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9753.jpg Jeronimo Soto. Zayden Smith. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9755.jpg Zayden Smith. “Teacher” Leon Willison shares his writing with kindergarten class members. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_IMG_9754.jpg “Teacher” Leon Willison shares his writing with kindergarten class members. Submitted photos