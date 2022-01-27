Health Alliance meets, focuses on Cancer Patient Assistance Program/fundraising

WILMINGTON — The Health Alliance of Clinton County held its first quarterly general meeting of the new year at the Elks Golf Club on Tuesday, January 25.

President Patti Cook welcomed 22 members to the luncheon meeting, and Mary Camp gave the invocation. Festive tables were decorated by members Connie Mason and Betty Lou Germann.

The main topic was a discussion of new opportunities to sponsor fundraising events for 2022, in order to continue to assist the Cancer Patient Assistance Program (CPAP). Members Pat King and Marilyn Rollwage were invited to speak to the group on the CPAP that the HACC sponsors.

The topic was very informative for the new members and provided an update of changes from its inception in 2012.

The Cancer Patient Assistance Program (CPAP) recognizes and understands the challenges you face when you are informed of a cancer diagnosis. When barriers to your care exist, CPAP is available to provide limited funding to assist you with your treatment.

In the month of January, Health Alliance was able to assist nine people from Clinton Country in the Program with gas cards, grocery cards, transportation expenses, insurance payments, and co-pays.

We look forward to our continued work in 2022 with the Cancer Patient Assistance Program.

We wish to thank all of our generous and kind sponsors, donors, and friends for their continued support. We are so grateful for your help in assisting us with working with individuals who are in need of help with medically related care, and in improving the lives of fellow Clinton County residents and to those who receive their treatment here at the Foster J. Boyd M.D. Cancer Center.

Tax deductible donations may be sent to: Health Alliance Clinton County/Cancer Patient Assistance Program, P.O. Box 881, Wilmington, OH 45177.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_health-alliance-logo1.jpg