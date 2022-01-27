Connect 4 Clinton County quarterly tournament to benefit Early Intervention program

Connect 4 Clinton County kicks off their quarterly tournament series starting Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Elks #797, 2593 Rombach Ave, Wilmington. Registration will start at 5:45 p.m. and the tournament will kick off at 6 p.m.

This will be a best two-out-of-three game with winners facing off until there is just one champion left for that month. Business entry fee is $100 and the individual player entry fee is $50, with 100% of the money going to a non-profit each month.

To register or for more information, please visit https://bit.ly/cc4cFeb22 or contact Clinton Becker at 937-728-4133.

The February non-profit is the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Early Intervention Program.

Early Intervention (EI) is a statewide system that provides coordinated early intervention services to parents of eligible children under the age of three with developmental delays or disabilities. EI builds upon and provides support and resources to assist family members and caregivers to enhance children’s learning and development through everyday learning opportunities. Learn more at: https://ohioearlyintervention.org/ .

