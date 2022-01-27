Clinton County CVB: ‘21 tourism good despite continuing pandemic; optimism for busy ‘22

WILMINGTON — Tourism in the county was successful in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCCVB) held its annual year-end meeting on Thursday virtually via Zoom. The meeting saw the CCCVB and guests talk about their successful season including the summer concert series, the increase of agritourism, updates on trails, and what to look forward to for in the coming year.

Susan Valentine-Scott, CCCVB’s executive director, reported a total income of $393,581 — a combination of the city bed usage tax, county bed usage tax, Rock the Block grant, The Loft on Main income, and other income — as of November 2021. This is an increase of $3,217 from last year.

City bed usage tax saw a nearly $1,300 increase with $84,112. The Loft on Main Street drew in over $9,000 in 2021, while only drawing in $1,340 in 2020.

Among the highlights of 2021, Valentine-Scott noted the successful music events throughout the summer, which included a sold-out concert by Winger and Autograph at the Murphy Theatre.

During a separate presentation, Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association, reported a study from December that people arere interested in enjoying the scenic beauty and visiting small town/rural destinations. These types of activities feel in line with what Clinton County has to offer and has emphasized.

Other presenters reported their own successful years.

Jonathan McKay, representing the Antique Power Club, reported the Corn Festival saw between 12,000 and 14,000 people. CCCVB board member Butch Schappacher, speaking on behalf of agritourism, reported a “great season overall” visiting his farm, Stokes Berry Farm, and others.

As for the future, the CCCVB has already funded three music events for 2022 including Country Invasion in June featuring Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Rock in the Block in July, and their Summer Concert Series going from June to August.

Also during the meeting:

• Susan Valentine-Scott announced a new feature on their website clintoncountyohio.com — a community calendar, which will serve as “a great roadmap to what’s going on in Clinton County.”

• Tanya Maus, director of the Quaker Heritage Foundation at Wilmington College, spoke about the Quaker Heritage Scenic Byway — which was named an official state byway in June by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_CC-CVB.jpg The sold-out Winger and Autograph concert at the Murphy Theatre during Rock the Block in July, as shown during the Zoom meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Screenshot-144-.jpg The sold-out Winger and Autograph concert at the Murphy Theatre during Rock the Block in July, as shown during the Zoom meeting. Courtesy photos via Zoom The “post party” on Main Street of Rock the Block in July is shown during the CCCVB meeting held via Zoom. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_Screenshot-145-.jpg The “post party” on Main Street of Rock the Block in July is shown during the CCCVB meeting held via Zoom. Courtesy photos via Zoom

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574