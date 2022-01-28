Friends of the Library set for 2022

WILMINGTON — Eight members of the Friends of the Library met Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Wilmington Public Library. The purpose at hand was to elect 2022 officers; Jim Hayslip was approved as President, Ann Kuehn as Vice President, Barbara Mueller as Secretary, and Kathy Kral as treasurer.

Mike Wells, Assistant Director of the Wilmington Public Library, and new liaison between the library and the Friends organization, introduced himself.

Mike started his position with the library in early November, having served four years as the Thomas More University Library Director. Prior to that, Mike served as the Systems Librarian for Northern Kentucky University and, before that, as IT Director at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Mike graduated from Kent State University in 2010 with a Master’s in Library and Information Science. He has a B.A. from Capital University and an Associate’s Degree from Sinclair Community College. A lifelong resident of Southwest Ohio, growing up in the West Carrollton/Miamisburg area, Mike and his wife presently live in South Lebanon with their three children.

For his part, Mike stated he envisions his role with the Friends as looking at new ways to build excitement and support in conjunction with the Wilmington Public Library, including continuing digitalization, exploring efficient ways to raise funds, and encouraging an enjoyable volunteer experience to “strengthen an already terrific community library.”

President Jim Hayslip expressed gratitude for the possibilities of new directions.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m.at the library. The agenda will include review of the current constitution and by-laws. It is understood that meetings need to be flexible to accommodate work schedules, and for those members who are too old to drive at night — or even drive at all.

Members attending, but not previously mentioned were Susan Henry, Susan Oberlin, Bob Risinger, Judy Elam, and Bill Limbacher.