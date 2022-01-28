Blanchester revisits topic of possible administrator post

BLANCHESTER — The topic of a possible future village administrator position was brought up again.

At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, Councilmember Joshua Parks proposed establishing the position, stating he feels the village will benefit from it.

In his presentation, Parks advised that the administrator would apply for grants, work in collaboration with the department heads in formulating their budget, and serve as “an ambassador for the community.” The position would also eliminate the village’s Board of Trustees of Public Affairs.

The establishment of a village administrator had been discussed in the past. In 2019 village council unsuccessfully attempted to create the position after a referendum was put on the ballot, but 58 percent of village voters voted against it.

Councilmember Tyler McCollister advised he wasn’t against having an administrator and has supported it in the past, but asked, “What do you think the administrator is going to handle for us and take the burden off of council, so to speak?”

Parks said the administrator would be in charge of all the departments including police, but McCollister said they would not handle that.

According to the Ohio Revised Code: “The village administrator …. shall manage, conduct, and control the water works, electric light plants, artificial or natural gas plants, or other similar public utilities, furnish supplies of water, electricity, or gas, and collect all water, electric, and gas rents.”

Parks advised that since other villages in the county have administrators, Blanchester should as well. Councilmembers McCollister and Reilly Hopkins advised that a committee should be formed to discuss this further.

“This is a big decision,” said Hopkins. “You’re getting rid of an elected board. So, get some definites together if you’re confident in what you’re selling, and then present it.”

No further action was taken on this topic.

Also during council:

• The council wished Police Chief Scott Reinbolt well in his retirement. The interim chief is Robert Houghton.

