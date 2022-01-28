CCHD sets local walk-in COVID and flu vaccination clinics for February

WILMINGTON – During February the Clinton County Health District will host “walk-in” COVID and flu vaccination clinics in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex Building — with one exception — on:

• Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (except for Feb. 22)

• Wednesdays from 1p-4 p.m.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65+ years.

Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer are available after at least 5 months of the primary series, meaning at least 5 months after the second dose was administered. For Johnson and Johnson, booster doses are available after at least 2 months from your first dose.

Flu shots can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card(s).

Other vaccinations for ages 5+

For those individuals above the age of 5 years, other vaccinations may be scheduled by calling our Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot.

Other vaccinations for under Age 5

For those children under the age of 5 years, we expect to resume vaccinations in the next couple of weeks as COVID activity declines. Those children under the age of 5 are not yet eligible for COVID vaccinations remaining at continued risk of contracting COVID in this period of high community transmission.

Please visit our website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_CC-Health-District-1.jpg