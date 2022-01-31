COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Free Community Hep C/HIV Clinic at BrightView, 485 W. Main St., Wilmington, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. For those who have never been tested, it’s a single finger stick. For those who need a confirmation test, it’s a simple blood test. After a confirmation of HIV or Hep C, treatment is completely free. No registration required; just show up.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets Thursday, Feb 3 and every first Thursday of the month 6:30-7:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 positivity rates, this is now a Zoom meeting. For more information, contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or TDreyer@ohioliving.org.

Saturday, Feb. 5

• Fish Dinner at American Legion Post 49 at 140 E. Locust St. in Wilmington 6-7:30 p.m. (or until food is gone). All-you-can-eat fish, french fries, mac & cheese and cole slaw for $10. Entertainment by Gary Creek/DJ-karaoke. Monthly drawing at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

• Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. Conducted by Wilmington Veterans American Legion Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

• Wilmington community blood drive hosted by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 610 W. Main St., Wilmington. All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Saturday, Feb. 12

• Heart Fund Dance at Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224 featuring Blue Steel Band 8 p.m.-midnight, the Eagles’ biggest annual fundraiser for Auxiliary Heart Fund campaign. Cost $10 at the door; 50/50 drawing, raffle, and more.

• Sweetheart Hike at Cowan Lake State Park Saturday, Feb. 12. Meet at the Nature Center at 2 p.m. for a 1.5-mile hike. Bring your favorite sweetheart to share the beauty of nature together at this annual event. Co-sponsored by the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake, who will have refreshments available.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• Meat Loaf Cook-Off at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, 6-7:30 p.m. (or until food is gone). Dinner will include meat loaf. green beans, mac & cheese and roll for $6/person. Anyone who submits a meat loaf for judging (one person per meat loaf) will not be charged for their meal. Entertainment 7-11 p.m. by Josh Ferreira.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “Country Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .