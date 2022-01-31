Local Briefs: Info on BOE, Clark Twp. meetings

County BOE sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 9 for the purpose of 2022 Primary Election ballot certification for candidates, questions and issues, and any other business that may come before the board.

It will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Clark Twp. meeting slated

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 2 in the township building to discuss and approve ARPA funding.