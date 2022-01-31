Explosion at Ohio granite firm leaves man dead, 2 women injured

TALLMADGE, Ohio (AP) — An explosion early Monday at a northeastern Ohio granite business left one man dead and two women injured, authorities said.

The blast at Korkan Granite in Tallmadge was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m.

Fire officials said two employees apparently were trying to thaw a door to gain access to a large storage container across from the firm’s main building when the container blew up. It’s not clear what the employees were using to thaw the door or what caused the explosion, which authorities said sent large amounts of debris flying as far as 100 feet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the blast occurred, while one woman was taken to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene. Their names and details on their injuries have not been disclosed.