The National Weather Service is forecasting a winter storm with the potential for freezing rain and snow accumulations this Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Feb. 2-3), according to the Clinton County EMA.

The weather brief link, which updates any time there is severe weather forecast, is available at https://www.weather.gov/iln/ilnbrf .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_26Cfrzra.jpg