Local Briefs: Schedule mobile mammography screenings in March; Vernon Twp. financials available

Vernon Twp. report ready

The 2021 Annual Financial Report for the Vernon Township Board of Trustees is now complete and available for public review.

Reports may be viewed at the township office at 5126 State Route 350 West, Clarksville, during regularly scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays.

Mammography screenings for March

Clinton County Community Action, in conjunction with the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, will host the mobile mammography screening program once again on Wednesday, March 23 for Clinton County residents at 789 N. Nelson Ave.

If you are interested in making an appointment, please call 614-293-6924.