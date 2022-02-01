The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28:

• Scott MacLean, 53, of Fairborn, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. MacLean must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalizer and failure to control were dismissed.

• Morgan Matthews, 25, of Parma, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Matthews has completed the three-day non-residential driver intervention program. $250 of the fine was suspended.

• Jeffrey Willett, 39, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Willett must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge and a traffic light violation were dismissed.

• Tori Ingles, 22, of Sabina, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Ingles must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Robert Hudson Jr., 35, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Hudson must have no contact with the victim except for court-ordered child visitation and must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Bliss Steele, 20, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Steele.

• Gary Smaltz, 47, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed. Smaltz must complete diversion, should not consume alcohol/drugs while the charge is pending, and must continue present treatment. Court documents list March 29 as his sentencing date.

• Kellie Messer, 23, of Pleasant Plain, theft. Sentencing stayed. Messer must write a letter of apology, pay restitution, and must complete diversion.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

