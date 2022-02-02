How winter storm could impact News Journal home delivery, office hours this week

Depending on the severity of the ice storm predicted for Clinton County and much of southern Ohio, on Thursday the News Journal office in Wilmington will open later in the morning — if at all; again, depending on how bad it is. And same for Friday.

Also, home delivery of the print edition will be impacted.

Thursday papers could be delivered (much) later than normal — if road conditions/road alerts make it possible to deliver at all. And depending on if bad road conditions persist, some subscribers may be missed one day or two days and then get 2-3 days’ papers delivered.

It all depends on Mother Nature.

However, for those with internet access (and power), the News Journal parent company AIM Media will make available to the entire public our E-Edition at wnewsj.com — just scroll down the home page to “Click here to read the latest e-edition”.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

