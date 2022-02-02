East Clinton Middle students named Astro Achievers

East Clinton Middle School held its second quarter Astro Achiever Award Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating good citizenship in the classroom: honesty, integrity, responsibility, respectfulness, compassion, kindness, tolerance, courtesy, self-discipline, moral courage, and love of justice.

Parents were invited with their student for a recognition ceremony and a doughnut breakfast.

Students who received this award were: Carson Henry, Keira Null, Darien Clouse, Max Gulley, Aliah Knoche, Rylee Kempton, Zimri Mahanes, Joslyn Balon, Karsyn Jamison, Zaethen Maxwell, Haley Carroll, Kami Kile, Rhielynn Lightle, Liam Bryan, Kyle Harp, Kenzie Terrell, Tabbatha Grove, Luke Thompson, Joseph Sowers, Kendall DeBold, Tessa Terrell, Shaylee Slagle, Jamie Ambrose, Kimberly Millan, Wade Smith, Leah Schneider, Felix Bazaldua, Cody Hall, Tyus Tolliver, Hannah Lovely, Tyler Harner, Kimber Seaman, Sam Guthrie, Rylie Pryor, Casey Ross. Zoe Miller, Hunter Vaughn, Wyatt Zurface, Spencer Pauley, Lilly Pinkerton, Ethan Mobley, and Nolan Boggs.

Thank you students from ECMS teachers and staff.

The latest Astro Achievers honored at East Clinton Middle School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Astro-Achievers.jpg The latest Astro Achievers honored at East Clinton Middle School. Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_EC-Letter.jpg Submitted photo