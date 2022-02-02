Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Jan. 24.

Critical: Several packages of sliced meat and cheese found past the sell-by date (from the commissary). Some found with mold. Ready-to-eat TCS foods found without date markings. Opened (not commercially packaged) foods must be consumed, sold, or discarded within 7 days (if held for 24 hours or more). RFE may only receive properly date-marked TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) RFE (Retail Food Establishment) food from supplier/commissary. Freezer may be used to help extend shelf life, with proper date marking practices. Ready-to-eat TCS foods past 7-day hold must be discarded. Employee pulled product from cooler for wasting. Apples for sale do not have signage indicating must wash before consumption and they are not wrapped. Corrected. Packages of raw bacon found stored above bottles of juice in retail cooler. Corrected.

Non-critical: Flavors in dispensing containers in cappuccino machine missing name labels. Wet wiping cloth found on beverage equipment counter. Microwave on sales floor is missing plate. Microwave under warming cabinets is not in good repair (inner surfaces). Lights bulbs (2) nonworking in NEMCO warming cabinet. Top prep/holding area of prep cooler has food debris and splatter accumulations. Floor and wall junctures in kitchen are dirty. Sanitizer test strips unavailable.

Follow-up: Feb. 7.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2855 Progress Way, Wilmington, Jan. 21. Follow-up.

Non-critical: Employee behind counter had hair with no hair restraint. Employee eating in middle area (room). All employees must wear proper hair restraints and eat in designated area. Icee machine still not working. Cabinets under soda machine dirty/in disrepair. All nonworking equipment must be removed. Dry storage area — stuff everywhere; needs cleaned up and all unnecessary equipment removed.

Facility has temperature logs available for hot and cold products. Floors were better. No cleaning logs available per letters sent to owners.

Follow-up: Next 15 days. Will return to check for cleaning charts, temperature charts, cleaning of back room and kitchen, for eating in facility, and hair restraints, and that unnecessary equipment is removed.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 21.

Non-critical: There is no one at this facility that is a certified manager in food safety.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 25.

Critical: Cooked sausage patties in small metal container in walk-in cooler were not dated. Manager dated product. Thank you.

Non-critical: Backsplash of soda machines dirty. Cove molding under 3-sink coming off. Floors in kitchen dirty/stained. Cove molding by drive-thru coming off.

• TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 175 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. Jan. 19.

Non-critical: Bag of brown sugar missing common name label. Box of cereals fond on floor. Food employee’s hair was not properly restrained.

• Clinton County Senior Services Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 20. Facility is receiving some new equipment; everything has not arrived. Reduced oxygen parking machine has been purchased. (HACCP plan must be in place prior to using machine.)

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Jan. 20.

Non-critical: Mops were stored down in mop sink. Please hang mops to dry.

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, Jan. 19.

Non-critical: Side porch is being enclosed. Contact building department and fire department for applicable permit. Submit plan review to Health District.

• Engine House Pizza Station #2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Jan. 18. Follow-up.

No evidence of mice at this time. Changing out ceiling tiles.

Non-critical: Paint still peeling on floor of dry storage. Cracked floor tile in kitchen area .

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 25. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

