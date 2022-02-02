3-county Battle of the Bands planned

It’ll be a tri-county battle in which all competitors and residents are winners this summer in the first Battle of the Bands comprised of musicians from Clinton, Fayette and Highland Counties.

Executive directors for local tourism are collaborating to ensure a great show — Susan Valentine-Scott of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stephanie Dunham of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, and Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Clinton County will serve as host for the inaugural event — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 as part of the annual Summer Concert Series on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington — with the venue rotating yearly between the three counties and also featuring vendors.

Details on how residents can nominate a local band as well as additional facts will be announced at a later date.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_3-CVB-logos-new.jpg