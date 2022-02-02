Winter Weather Warning in effect beginning at midnight through 7 a.m. Friday

From the National Weather Service in Wilmington:

URGENT — WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

In Ohio, the counties of Pickaway, Fairfield, Butler, Warren, Clinton and Hamilton

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (Wednesday night into Thursday morning) TO 7 A.M. FRIDAY.

WHAT — Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE — Portions of Southeast Indiana and Central and Southwest Ohio.

WHEN — From midnight tonight to 7 a.m. Friday.

IMPACTS — Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS — Wind chills will likely fall below zero degrees Friday night into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS — If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

