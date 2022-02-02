Local Briefs: Students on Miami dean’s list; produce pantry set in Blanchester; Reed earns BW honor; send Valentines to Laurels residents

Produce pantry set for Blan

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting an upcoming Food for All produce pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food Thursday, February 10.

They are partnering with the local community and distributing food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester.

All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Valentines for Laurels folks

The Laurels of Blanchester skilled nursing and rehab center invites you to send Valentine’s Day cards to their residents. Please mail them to: The Laurels of Blanchester, 839 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

Locals earn Miami honors

Miami University students in the top 20 percent within each division for fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the dean’s list. They include: From Wilmington — Lou Dennis, Stephen Krause, Caden Nelson and Regan Sparks; Blanchester — Tiffany Grant and Maddy Miner; and, Clarksville — Andrew Holland.

Reed earns BW honor

Caleb Reed of Wilmington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.