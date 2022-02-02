Three tax issues on May ballots in Clinton County

The Clinton County Board of Elections needs precinct election officials to work the upcoming Primary Election. If you are interested, please call the office at 937-382-3537 or send an email to clinton@ohiosos.gov for more information.

WILMINGTON — Three income tax issues — two of them renewals — were filed with the Clinton County Board of Elections by Tuesday’s deadline for appearing on ballots for the Primary Election in May.

The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) District is seeking a renewal of its 1 percent income tax; the Blanchester Local Schools District is proposing a 1.25 percent income tax; and the Village of Sabina is asking voters to renew a 0.5 percent income tax to maintain police department services.

According to the tax resolution passed by WCS Board of Education members, if it’s approved then 95 percent of the levy proceeds will be used for current expenses and the remaining 5 percent shall be earmarked for general ongoing permanent improvements.

At the election last fall, the same proposed 5-year income tax renewal was turned down, with 1,900 people against and 1,732 in favor.

The existing 1 percent Wilmington City Schools income tax will expire at the end of 2022, and the renewal would begin Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the resolution passed by the Blanchester Board of Education, if the 1.25 percent income tax there is approved then 80 percent of the revenue will be used for current expenses and the remaining 20 percent of funds shall be for permanent improvements for the school district.

If passed, the tax for the Blanchester schools will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and be for six years.

Voters in Sabina will be asked to continue an existing one-half of one percent (0.5 percent) income tax to maintain the village’s police department services.

The Sabina tax renewal has a five-year time period, and would begin July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027.

The Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Primary Election also will have partisan candidate elections.

There are three countywide elected office positions on the 2022 ballots, all three of which will be uncontested in the local primary. Appearing on the Republican Party ballot in Clinton County will be candidates Mike McCarty for county commissioner; Terry Habermehl for county auditor; and Kyle W. Rudduck for county treasurer.

No Democrat filed for any of the three countywide offices that are up for election this year.

Also on the Primary Election partisan ballots are candidates, by precinct, for the Clinton County Republican and the Clinton County Democratic Central Committees.

Partisan ballots will have candidates for five Ohio executive offices: governor/lieutenant governor; attorney general; auditor of state; secretary of state; and treasurer of state.

Partisan ballots will have candidates for three Ohio Supreme Court seats: the chief justice; a justice whose term will begin Jan. 1, 2023; and another justice whose term will begin Jan. 2, 2023.

Partisan voters also will see on their ballots their party’s candidates seeking the Ohio General Assembly offices in Columbus for state senator and state representative.

Candidates for two seats on the Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals will be listed on partisan ballots.

At the federal government level, partisan ballots will have candidates for one U.S. Senator office and one U.S. House of Representatives office.

Candidates for each of the two major parties’ State Central Committee will appear on their respective ballots.

