Throwback Thursday: The power of flowers

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 3, 1972:

Nationally

‘Harnessing Sun For Heat, Light Reported Near’

“SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Arizona scientists say they believe they have solved a problem whose answer has long eluded man — an efficient way of tapping the boundless cost-free energy of the sun.

“With a $25,000 grant from interested utility companies, Dr. Aden B. Meinel of the University of Arizona and his wife, Marjorie, are building a device which will focus and trap sunlight. The sunlight would be converted into heat which would be used to run conventional electrical generating stations.”

‘Irish Gangs Roam Dublin, Taunt Police’

“DUBLIN (AP) — Gangs of youths milled through Dublin all night, taunting police and singing in celebration of burning of the British Embassy. … A mob estimated at 30,000 burned out the embassy Wednesday in retaliation for the killing last Sunday of 13 civilians in a clash with British troops in Londonderry, Northern Ireland’s second largest city.”

Locally

• “Two East Clinton High School seniors, Charles Terrell and Eileen Fisher, have qualified and been selected by two music organizations to travel on concert tours in Europe this summer.

“Charles is a cornetist and will travel on an extensive tour with the American Youth Band which has members from every state. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Terrell of Terrell Road, New Vienna. Eileen will travel with the Ohio Youth Choir. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Fisher of Hornbeam road, Sabina.”

• New Vienna Lions Club President John Hughes was shown receiving a friendship banner of the Lima, Peru Lions from Miss Graciela Mejia Coello of the Lions International Exchange Program. Graciela was visiting with the Harold Uible family.

• Sewell’s Refrigeration Sales & Service at 116 E. Main St. in Blanchester advertised “New 1971 model color televisions, big screen, consoles” for $474. Kaufman’s Syndicate Store in Wilmington advertised “men’s Hanes insulated knit shirts or drawers” for $2.98 each and bib overalls for $6.49.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was Sean Connery as “James Bond 007” in “Diamonds Are Forever.”

