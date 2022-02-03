Clinton County under a Level 2 Emergency: Multiple accidents, road shut down and extremely slick roads; DO NOT DRIVE UNLESS YOU HAVE TO

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has declared a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY for Clinton County, according to the Clinton County EMA.

Level 2 – Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow; roadways are also icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

State Route 730 is being shut down at 8:15 a.m. due to an injury accident with downed power lines at “Holiday Lane and Timber Trail” according to scanner traffic. Officers report that “the ambulance was all over the road and the bridge is very slick.”

Police officers, EMS crews, road crews and dispatchers are working feverishly to respond to all of the calls of accidents and cars that have slid off the road, as well as electric company crews.

And remember, at the same time there are are the usual amount of everyday calls for EMS for medical emergencies.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_snow-and-ice-1.jpg