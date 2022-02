WILMINGTON — The regular meeting of Wilmington City Council scheduled for Thursday evening, Feb. 3, has been canceled due to the weather conditions.

It has been rescheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The public works meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday has been also rescheduled, to next Thursday at 6 p.m.

