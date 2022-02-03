Local Briefs: Locals on Miami president’s list; CMHA board sets special meeting

Locals on MU president’s list

Miami University students ranked in the top three percent of students within each division for fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list including: From Wilmington — Connor Hendrickson, Mason Schwartz, Abigail Tackett, Cory Webber, Maddie Webber, and Kathryn Yurek; and, from Blanchester — Kayla Allen and Steffany Grant.

CMHA board sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

The sole topic will be to discuss how to proceed with the future organization of the agency. This meeting is open to the public.