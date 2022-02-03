Winter coat of ice

Much of Clinton County’s normal weekday activity came to a halt as the predicted ice storm hit the area throughout Thursday morning.

Vehicles parked outside overnight were under a sheet of ice and roads were very slick.

Police scanner traffic was filled with reports of accidents and other emergencies Thursday morning, with reports finally slowing down approaching noon.

First responders worked feverishly to respond to crashes and vehicles that slid off the road in addition to the normal amount of medical emergencies

SR 730 in Wilmington was closed for a time beginning at about 8:15 a.m. due to an accident and power lines down, with an officer stating that “the ambulance was all over the road” due to an icy bridge.

Between 9 and 10 a.m. there were reports of a vehicle “off the road and in the water” (although no report of injuries) on I-71, followed later by a van on its side on I-71.

Road crews from the city, county and ODOT were out in force at all hours treating the roadways even as more ice fell. And sleet and snow was predicted to then began falling in the afternoon to the tune of several inches.

Clinton County was under a Level 2 snow emergency declared by the Sheriff’s Office due to hazardous roadways and predicted blowing and drifting snow later in the day.

Wilmington Transit suspended services on Thursday, but they will resume regular services at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The regular meeting of Wilmington City Council scheduled for Thursday evening, Feb. 3, was canceled and rescheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The city of Wilmington closed the landfill to the public on Thursday, but crews were out in force and “All residential and commercial trash pick-up has been completed for Thursday,” stated Wilmington Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker around noon.

News Journal readers shared their photos via Facebook on the conditions that many local residents faced. From left, an ice-caked tree from Beth Ellis in Sabina; wipers up to avoid freezing to the windshield by Bobby Crites; and Old Glory freezes in mid-wave, courtesy of Diana Huffman in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_collage-1.jpg News Journal readers shared their photos via Facebook on the conditions that many local residents faced. From left, an ice-caked tree from Beth Ellis in Sabina; wipers up to avoid freezing to the windshield by Bobby Crites; and Old Glory freezes in mid-wave, courtesy of Diana Huffman in Wilmington. Photos submitted via Facebook @wnewsj.com

First responders, road crews very busy Thursday