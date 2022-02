WILMINGTON — Clinton County received 3.1 inches of snow and sleet from the winter storm on Thursday through Friday morning, according to Matthew Campbell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

That came on the heels of two-tenths of an inch of ice, which was then followed by sleet and then snow, Campbell told the News Journal Friday afternoon.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_NWS-logo-1.jpg