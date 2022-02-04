‘Python Mania’ movies set for Saturday/Sunday at Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — The first All Things Monty Python movie as part of “Python Mania” at the Murphy Theatre — originally scheduled for tonight (Friday) — has been postponed and moved to Saturday due to the winter storm.

“Python-Mania”will now kick-off Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. with “The Meaning of Life (rescheduled from Friday night); at 5 p.m. “The Holy Grail”; followed at 8 p.m. with “And Now for Something Completely Different”.

On Sunday, Feb. 6 will be “The Life of Brian.”

Note: These movies are not family friendly and parents should use discretion.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

